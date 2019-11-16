CBS NEW YORK:

The NYPD has made an arrest in an incident that some say disrespected the badge.

New video shows a group on dirt bikes riding circles around an officer at a Bronx gas station. Police said it happened after he tried to approach them for riding erratically, CBS2’s Jenna DeAngelis reported Thursday,

Multiple dirt bike and ATV riders are seen circling the officer and his patrol car at a gas station on Bruckner Boulevard in Hunts Point, creating what police called a “hazardous condition.” The group appears to be taunting the officer.

A 20-year-old rider been charged with reckless driving, reckless endangerment and disorderly conduct, CBS2’s Cindy Hsu reported.