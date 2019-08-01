NEW YORK POST:

Wild video obtained exclusively by The Post shows a group of good Samaritans banding together to bring a crazed subway maniac to justice — after he allegedly stole a cell phone then shoved someone onto some Manhattan subway tracks during the Thursday-morning rush.

The clip shows a half-dozen brave straphangers calling for police and encircling the accused in order to block his escape, moments after the 10 a.m. inciting incident on the F train platform at the Broadway-Lafayette station.

The attacker, described by police as a 40-year-old homeless man, can be seen pacing with agitation as he tries to elude the good guys.

At one point, he rips off his shirt to wipe the sweat from his brow before later trading blows with a passerby who tries to block his escape, footage shows.