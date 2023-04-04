Just a handful of press photographers will be allowed to take pictures in the New York courtroom where former President Donald Trump will be arraigned on Tuesday.

Video news cameras have been specifically banned from providing live coverage of proceedings.

Acting New York Supreme Court Justice Juan Merchan rejected pleas for extended coverage by multiple media outlets — including the New York Times, CNN, the Wall Street Journal and the Washington Post — ahead of Trump’s first court appearance after they declared “this indictment involves a matter of monumental significance.”

