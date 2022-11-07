Any inconvenient fact for Democrats is now dismissed as a “conspiracy”. This was once again in evidence last week as New York Governor Kathy Hochul used the pejorative against people pointing out that there has been a rise in violent crime.

New York Democrat Gov. Kathy Hochul claims it’s a “conspiracy” that violent crime is rising. pic.twitter.com/5KDk6150Uu — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) November 6, 2022

Calling Republicans ‘election deniers and data deniers,’ Hochul claimed that shootings and murders are “down fifteen percent in our state in New York City.”

Hochul charged that Republicans are “master manipulators” attempting to convince the nation that they are less safe in Democratic controlled States.

As The New York Post highlights, while murders are down by 14% in New York City over the summer compared with last year, all other major crimes surged — including a 33% rise in robberies, police statistics show.

READ MORE