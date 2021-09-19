Defiant America.com

The Speaker for the US House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, says that coming to the Lancashire town of Chorley has helped make the special relationship between the UK and USA “even more specific and personal”. The American Politician is visiting the constituency of Sir Lindsay Hoyle, Speaker for the House of Commons, for the G7 Speakers’ Conference. The theme of the summit is “Secure versus Open Parliaments” – an ever present balancing act in a world of high terror threat. They wanted to present the January 6th riot as the biggest threat that the world suffered in the last few years! Nancy Pelosi remarked: “We were reminded of it last week when we saw the anniversary of 9/11. Benjamin Franklin said ‘Freedom and security – if you don’t have both, you don’t have either’ And that’s what this is all about” Sir Lindsay Hoyle agreed, “Capitol Hill – we never want to see that again. But I will say – the mob will not win. Democracy always survives.” But what we didn’t see on the mainstream media is the fact that Pelosi was greeted by loud, boisterous and angry English protesters during her stop in the North of England on Saturday. The vicious liar was greeted by British civilians screaming, ” Trump won!… You’re not welcome here… Go back to Epstein Island!… We don’t want you!… The whole world knows that Trump won the 2020 election!”

