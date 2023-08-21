Video: MSNBC Talking Head Delights At Thought Of Trump In A “Really Dirty, Dangerous, Scary” Jail

An MSNBC talking head daydreamed about Donald Trump visiting a dirty, scary and dangerous jail, delighting in the idea that Trump could be “really freaked out” by it. Host Alicia Menendez asked guest Jill Wine-Banks how the process of Trump visiting Fulton County jail in Georgia will be different from the previous indictments he has faced. The talking head shot back “It’s going to be very different because they have said that they are going to do mug shots and fingerprints. And he will be turning himself in at the Fulton County Jail, not in a federal building, not in a clean, nice environment.” She continued,”It is, from what we hear from the press, a really dirty, dangerous, scary place.”

