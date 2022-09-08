MSNBC reporter Mehdi Hasan declared Wednesday that it is “deeply dangerous” for a news network to cover “both sides” of any story.

"There are two words we need to remove from our media vocabulary right now & that is 'both sides.' This crutch, this reliance on 'both sides' as a kind of lazy way of covering our political moment is deeply dangerous."



My comments to @semaforben this morning in DC – watch/share: pic.twitter.com/edPKXvAGFL — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) September 7, 2022

“There are two words we need to remove from our media vocabulary right now and that is ‘both sides,’” Hasan said during an interview with former New York Times reporter Ben Smith.

Hasan continued, “This fundamental crutch, this reliance on ‘both sides’ as a kind of lazy way of covering our political moment is deeply dangerous.”

“There are a bunch of major issues on which there are not both sides,” Hasan further proclaimed, stating “There are not both sides on climate change. There are not both sides on white supremacy. There are not both sides to democracy. Ben, there are not both sides on the Holocaust.”

“On the big issues of our time, on whether people should be able to vote, on whether they should be able to get to a ballot box, on whether one party should be able to overturn elections, no there are not both sides,” Hasan further asserted.

