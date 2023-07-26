Video: MSNBC Leftist Calls For Post 9/11 Style Crackdown To Prevent Americans Becoming Too Patriotic

A talking head on MSNBC has called for a post 9/11 style government crackdown as a means of winning “a battle for hearts and minds” of Americans who might turn against the leftist mindset and become overly patriotic.

In the battle to win hearts and minds, he wants a new PATRIOT Act and DHS. Grow government to shut down alternative political views. — Steve Friend (@RealStevefriend) July 25, 2023

Paul Rieckhoff, founder of Iraq and Afghanistan Veterans of America and Righteous Media compared the “threat” of such a scenario to the “number one threat” after 9/11, effectively suggesting conservatives and Trump supporters are akin to terrorists.

“A lot of Americans are up for grabs. I wouldn’t dismiss it as just something only people on the right or watching Fox News latch on to. We are in a battle for hearts and minds and there people are on the fence,” Rieckhoff asserted.

“You got to have leaders and messages and messengers and programs to get to those people that bring them over into community organizing and into non-profit organizations and away from the Patriot Front and Oathkeepers,” he continued.

Rieckhoff further declared that “the same kind of tectonic shift” in culture is needed now as was experienced immediate aftermath of the 9/11 attacks, which ushered in draconian police state style crackdown on liberties.