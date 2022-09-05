Following Joe Biden’s Darth Brandon’s official declaration from the bowels of hell that half of all voters in America are dangerous extremists, MSNBC fell in line behind their dear leader, with one pundit proclaiming that Republicans are “evil” and that “we are at war”.

.⁦@rolandsmartin⁩ on Trump voters: “We are at war with these people. These folks are evil. They have allowed evil into their house with Donald Trump.” pic.twitter.com/ncFVVT4CyX — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) September 3, 2022

MSNBC host Tiffany Cross used her platform to hammer home the message from last week’s blood red theatre performance, dialling up the division another notch, stating “Obviously, Republicans are, I think, the biggest threat to democracy. We don’t separate right-wing extremists and Republican Party anymore.”

Cross made it clear that she considers “mainstream, establishment Republicans are echoing these calls for violence. All but threatening it.”

In the same show she declared that it feels like a civil war has “already begun.”

During the same segment, Cross AGREED when pundit Roland Martin declared “We are at war with these people. These folks are evil.”

“They have allowed evil into their house with Donald Trump. He has now dominated the party. This evil is spreading. And when you are in a war footing, you have to respond accordingly,” Martin continued.

“When the enemy is coming at you you, can’t fall down, you can’t break down. This means war,” he added.

READ MORE