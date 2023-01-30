A video of a mother reading passages from homosexual porn material found in her child’s school library directly to horrified school board members in Minnesota has gone viral.

EXTREMELY GRAPHIC



A mom leaves the room STUNNED after she reads from the pornographic book “Him” which was available to students in @isd748.



A mom leaves the room STUNNED after she reads from the pornographic book "Him" which was available to students in @isd748.

The meeting continued with an incredible back and forth argument between board members about whether to remove the book. — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) January 27, 2023

The content is patently graphic and of an extreme sexual nature, yet was available to students at the Sartell-St. Stephen Independent School District, and was even used in classrooms.

The mother, Marie Pangerl, told the school board members “I’m going to read you several different passages from a book titled ‘Him’ by Sarina Bowen that the district made available for students to check out in room Heinz 104, an English classroom.”

“I want to know how and why this book was ever allowed in our school, more specifically, that process that was just discussed and how books are approved,” Mrs Pangerl added.

She then proceeded to read out the following passages, as the board members squirmed in discomfort:

“I sucked him deeper into my mouth, almost to the base. And just when he moaned, I released him, gliding my tongue along the long, hard length of him, until his d*ck was glistening.” “I laughed at the moisture leaking out of his tip, and the taste of him infused my tongue, making my head spin. I was blowing my best friend. It was so surreal. It was what I dreamed about for so long, and the fantasy was nothing compared to the reality.”

“F*ck yeah, Canning’s hips began to rock as I took him in my mouth again. I licked the crown of his c*ck, teasing, savoring, then taking him deep again.”

