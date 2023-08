People in Washington DC now seem to believe that being grossly overweight is healthy.“Man vs. Street” host Malik Lahrim surveyed people in the area, asking them if they think obese singer Lizzo is healthy.“Fuck yeah, she’s vegan,” replied one respondent, claiming that “she is active on TikTok” and “working out.”Another respondent stated “Everyone has different body types” and “it doesn’t matter how you look so long as you’re healthy.”Others argued that obesity is down to genetics.

