Breitbart

Video from Wednesday night shows men, at least two of whom were armed with machine guns, opening fire on innocents in gun-controlled Chicago. CWB Chicago reported that the incident occurred in “the 4200 block of South Wells.” Responding officers found four gunshot victims on the ground, one of which was a deceased 14-year-old boy named Pierre Johnson. The other wounded individuals were 19, 19, and 21-years old. When police arrived to investigate, a 16-year-old boy with a handgun opened fire on them. The boy was subsequently arrested and charged with “six counts of attempted murder of peace officers.” The 16-year-old was also charged with allegedly firing at a vehicle in which officers were sitting and for possessing a gun while under the age of 21.

