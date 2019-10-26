THE AMERICAN MIRROR:

Teachers and parents in Oakland are crying police brutality after they stormed a recent school board meeting to protest privatization and charter schools in the district.

Oakland PD arresting PARENTS at an OUSD School Board meeting. Excessive force. No one touched anyone! Peaceful protest. HELP make this go viral!! SHAME @OUSDNews pic.twitter.com/Jpk99PiMRk October 24, 2019

Oakland Unified School District officials erected metal barriers between the public and school board members ahead of a meeting Wednesday after several prior protests, but the temporary structures weren’t enough to hold back the mob of parents, teachers, and union members who easily blasted past and stormed the stage, the East Bay Times reports.

More than dozen police officers and security guards attempted to keep the crowd under control with billy clubs and pepper spray. Officers eventually arrested six of the protestors, including some who are now alleging police attacked unprovoked and left them with serious injuries.