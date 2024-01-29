VIDEO: Mark Cuban’s CEO Admits to Making ‘Leadership Changes’ Based on Race

Mark Cuban is lying. The CEO that he hired explicitly admits to firing/hiring Dallas Maverick’s employees based on their race and gender.



This was part of their very transparent 100 day DEI initiative that included daily mandatory bias trainings for their employees.



The NBA… pic.twitter.com/rSjmhRuA30 — Mythinformed (@MythinformedMKE) January 29, 2024

DEI is just another word for racism. Shame on anyone who uses it. https://t.co/HM94ZZmfhU — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 3, 2024

Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban made headlines early this month when he sought to school X chief Elon Musk on the wonders of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) policies and insisted that it is not really race-based hiring. But the video of the woman he put in place to guide his DEI policies shows she did, indeed, use DEI policies to hire strictly based on race and gender to the exclusion of white males.

Cuban engaged with Musk in a series of X posts on Jan. 4, where he defended DEI hiring policies and said there is “zero” evidence that hiring under DEI guidelines can result in “less qualified candidates.” He insisted that DEI opens up the hiring pool for more candidates who are just as qualified as whites. He also said that he still hires based on who is most qualified, DEI policies or not.

Elon Musk disagreed. He insisted that “DEI is just another word for racism.”

