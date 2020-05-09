ABC News:

A man was struck and killed by a Southwest Airlines plane as it was landing on the runway of Austin-Bergstrom International Airport late Thursday, according to airport officials.

The man who died was not an employee at the airport and hopped the perimeter fence to gain access to the runway, Austin airport spokesperson Bryce Dubee confirmed to ABC News.

“We are treating it as a security breach,” Dubee said. “This is the first time we’ve had a runway incursion like this. We have had the occasional security breach, but no one has ever gotten onto an active runway at the airport.”

The Transportation Security Administration said in a statement on Friday that it “is conducting a check of the perimeter of the airport property with the airport’s security team.”

The pilot of the Southwest flight from Dallas to Austin reported the man on the runway to air traffic control after it was cleared to land.

“Where exactly do you see the man?” the controller asked.

“They are behind us now,” the pilot said.

