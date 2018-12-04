INFOWARS:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

An irate grandfather confronted a teacher after learning his 2-year-old grandson was encouraged to wear a dress in class.

In cellphone footage which went viral over the weekend, the grandfather is heard berating the teacher and rejecting the transgender agenda.

“First of all I came down here because we don’t do that – the transgender and all that – you know, we don’t do that,” the man tells the teacher. “And I don’t appreciate you encouraging him to put on no dress, for the second day, too. I don’t appreciate that.”

The man, the school and the teacher have yet to be identified.