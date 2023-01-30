California’s reparations task force met Friday and was told by one speaker that the suggested $223,000 per resident is not enough.

Rev. Tony Pierce criticized the idea of limiting the cash payouts to Californians, saying there should be no residency requirements, Fox News reported Saturday.

He said, “We have to encourage our people to come back to California! What better way to encourage our people to come back to California if we have no requirements? How will reparations be paid? Immediately!”

When the clock ran out on his time, Pierce told those in attendance, “And $200,000 is not enough! $223,000 is not enough!”

In December, Breitbart News reported California may face $223,200 in reparations for each of its black residents who qualifies as a descendant of slaves.

The outlet noted it has been reporting since 2020 that “the Golden State is considering reparations under a law signed that year by Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) — though California entered the Union in 1850 as a free state.”

