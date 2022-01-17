BREITBART:

A suspect allegedly sucker punched a 79-year-old man with a cane in Brooklyn on Friday, according to video footage of the incident.

Authorities said it took place at approximately 12:00 p.m. on Fourth Avenue near Carroll Street at the edge of Gowanus and Park Slope, Pix 11 reported.

The New York City Police Department (NYPD) posted video of the incident on Saturday.

The footage showed the suspect arriving on a motorized scooter and leaving it on the side of the road. He approached the sidewalk where the victim was standing holding a cane near another person.

The man scanned the area, then apparently hit the victim in the head with his fist, according to the clip. The victim fell on the pavement and the suspect went back to the scooter and fled.

