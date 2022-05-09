BREITBART:

Police in New York City are searching for a suspect they say slashed a 52-year-old man during a fight inside a Brooklyn subway station Wednesday.

The incident occurred at approximately 9:45 p.m. on the southbound platform of the Broadway Junction station, the New York Daily News reported.

Video of the incident, obtained by WPIX, shows the 52-year-old walking past the suspect, who wore a black Nike sweatshirt. The suspect appears to confront the man after he passes by, and the two proceed to exchange words. The assailant appears to lunge at the man while holding an object in hand, causing the verbal altercation to turn physical. The 52-year-old subsequently swings what looks to be a jacket at the suspect before attempting to get away from him, the video purports to show. The man in the Nike sweatshirt then appears to tackle the fleeing 52-year-old near the edge of the platform, causing them both to tumble to the tracks, according to the footage.

READ MORE