Video: Kanye West Unleashes Another Antisemitic Tirade After Las Vegas Show

Ye, the rapper formerly known as Kanye West, went on another antisemitic rant in Las Vegas early on Friday morning, with numerous media reports and footage taken by fans confirming his diatribe.

West, who obtained the title “Antisemite of the Year” in 2022 by the Campaign Against Antisemitism, claimed the Rothschilds and Zionists secretly ran the schools and hospitals in the tirade delivered at a Las Vegas hotel.

The 46-year-old also complained of the struggles of co-parenting with his ex-wife Kim Kardashian, and about former President Donald Trump and West’s ex-business partners in the 10-minute-long rant.

At one point in the video widely circulated on social media and obtained by TMZ, West screamed “It’s 60 million of us in America, 60 million Jews in the world.”

