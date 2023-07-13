It’s Kamala Harris, explaining for those who are not aware what exactly AI is.

So proud she can spell it, tho. — XMayor (@MayorKrauss) July 13, 2023

“I think the first part of this issue that should be articulated is AI is kind of a fancy thing. First of all, it’s two letters. It means artificial intelligence.”

“The machine is taught — and part of the issue here is what information is going into the machine that will then determine — and we can predict then, if we think about what information is going in, what then will be produced in terms of decisions and opinions that may be made through that process.”

What a revelation.

She continued, “So to reduce it down to its most simple point, this is part of the issue that we have here is thinking about what is going into a decision, and then whether that decision is actually legitimate and reflective of the needs and the life experiences of all the people.”