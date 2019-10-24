PLURALIST:

A video taken by Texas father Jeff Younger shows his son James Younger, then age 3, saying “mommy … tells me I’m a girl.”

In the four-year-old clip, which has been viewed nearly 1 million times since being posted to Twitter Wednesday, James also says his mother paints his fingernails, buys him hair accessories and puts him in dresses.

Younger, who is fighting his ex-wife, Anne Georgulas, for sole conservatorship of their sons, said on a Christian podcast in January that he took the video after noticing changes in James’ behavior.

“You’re a boy, right?” Younger asks James in the video.