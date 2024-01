The 27-year-old accused in a stabbing spree across Queens has been charged in five attacks after being caught on Wednesday.

Today's cover: Suspect in NYC stabbings eerily smiled at first victim after random attack: ‘Turned to look at me’https://t.co/HgyvOmru0U pic.twitter.com/K660vm8WpG — New York Post (@nypost) January 18, 2024

Authorities charged Jermain Rigueur with three counts of attempted murder, four counts of assault, a single count of attempted assault, and criminal possession of a weapon, the New York Post reported Thursday.

