THE AMERICAN MIRROR:

Folks in San Diego were shocked over the weekend when they witnessed a boat load of illegal immigrants casually stroll onto the dock at a downtown marina in broad daylight.

On 10/20, in broad daylight, #maritime smugglers disembark illegal aliens in downtown #SanDiego as captured by a vigilant citizen. #USBP agents arrested the two smugglers after their boat collided with the dock. The aliens absconded in awaiting vehicles. #SeeSomethingSaySomething pic.twitter.com/UViDBxqrFe October 23, 2019

The illegal immigrants disappeared into vehicles awaiting their arrival, though U.S. Border Patrol officials managed to nab the brazen smugglers over a minor marine violation.

“On 10/20, in broad daylight, #maritime smugglers disembark illegal aliens in downtown #SanDiego as captured by a vigilant citizen,” CBP San Diego posted to Twitter with a video on Wednesday. “#USBP agents arrested the two smugglers after their boat collided with the dock. The aliens absconded in awaiting vehicles. #SeeSomethingSaySomething”