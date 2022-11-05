Disturbing video footage recorded this week via drone shows a caravan of illegal aliens invading Normandy, Texas along America’s border with Mexico. Millions of illegal aliens have already crossed America’s border this year, shattering previous records under the watch of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.

“Our thermal drone team witnessed several hundred migrants crossing illegally into Normandy, TX before sunrise,” FOX reporter Bill Melugin reported in a Thursday morning tweet. Included in the post was drone footage showing an illegal alien caravan snaking its way toward sovereign American territory, and helping to shatter illegal border crossing records in the process.

“Per CBP source,” reported Melugin, “Border Patrol’s Del Rio sector has already had over 46,000 illegal crossings since October 1st, including 1,700+ in [the] last 24 hours.”

Throughout the video, a seemingly endless caravan of illegal aliens can be seen casually making its way down a well-defined path, facing zero resistance from Mexican authorities, as usual.

See the disturbing caravan footage below

NEW: Our thermal drone team witnessed several hundred migrants crossing illegally into Normandy, TX before sunrise this AM. Per CBP source, Border Patrol’s Del Rio sector has already had over 46,000 illegal crossings since October 1st, including 1,700+ in last 24 hours. @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/W5FVL1G0eF — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) November 3, 2022

In the fiscal year of 2022, Joe Biden’s first complete fiscal year in the Oval Office, a record-setting number of more than 2 million illegal aliens were caught entering the United States by Border Patrol officers, some of whom were arrested along America’s border with Mexico multiple times. Each time, they were seemingly let go before taking another crack at illegally infiltrating the United States.

Border Patrol agents have reported arresting illegal aliens from all over the third world, including the radically Islamic Middle East.

