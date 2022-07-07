Fresh footage has emerged from Hunter Biden’s laptop from hell showing him sitting in a sensory deprivation tank smoking crack from a pipe just weeks after he asked his father to pay for a detox program.

The Daily Mail obtained the footage, shot at Blue Water Wellness Centre in Massachusetts, and dating from January 2019. Biden is seen also drinking alcohol inside the tank.

He again filmed himself for some bizarre reason sitting naked in the tank playing with his genitals and looking completely shitfaced.

Text messages found via the laptop also confirm that Hunter texted his father asking for money to pay for the treatment in addition to bills and alimony.

Joe Biden responded saying he was wiring $75,000 dollars to his son to pay for the treatment.

