KRON News:

Terrifying video shows a woman being violently attacked by a homeless man outside a luxury condominium complex in San Francisco.

Paneez Kosarian was trying to get into her apartment building when she was assaulted by a man who was trying to keep her from going inside without him.

According to police, the incident happened at around 1:40 a.m. Sunday at the Watermark, located near Beale and Bryant Streets just off the Embarcadero.

Security footage shows the assailant blocking the doors to the building’s lobby, where there is a woman at the front desk who immediately gets on the phone to apparently call police.

The attacker then grabs the woman as she is seen gripping on to the doors, yelling for help.