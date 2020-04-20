NEW YORK POST:

Health care workers on Sunday faced off against protesters calling for an end to Colorado’s coronavirus stay-at-home order.

Two medical workers in scrubs and N95 masks were spotted blocking horn-honking motorists who had gathered at the State Capitol in Denver to challenge the mitigation methods, photos and videos posted on social media show.

“They were blocking the roads until the police force stepped in,” photojournalist Alyson McClaran, who posted images of the exchange on Facebook, told the New York Times.

“People were putting their cars right up against them.”

