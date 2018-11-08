CBS LOS ANGELES:

Video footage has emerged from the shooting inside the Borderline Bar & Grill in Thousand Oaks.



The video posted on Instagram by Dallas Knapp captures audio of what appears to be several shots fired inside the Borderline Bar & Grill, followed by footage as a person on scene was running from the location.

Mr. Knapp writes, “I looked him in he eyes while he killed my friends. I hope he rots in hell for eternity. The guy you see is the murderer and the shots are him shooting the wounded on the ground.”

Borderline Bar and Grill had been hosting its “Country College” night for years, but on Wednesday night, parents who had gone to the bar themselves to line dance returned, frantic for information about their children who had been there amid a shooting that killed 13, including a Ventura County sheriff’s sergeant.

Tim Dominguez was there with his 26-year-old son, who thought the sound of gunfire was a joke.

“He didn’t think it was real,” Dominguez said. “I knew it was real.”

Wearing a beanie, he choked up as he recalled pulling down his son, and yelling at the girls next to them to get down.

“I think they all got out,” he said.

A man who identified himself as Cole said it was a normal night at Borderline Bar when he arrived with his friend Matt. The shooter looked “just like another guy coming in.”