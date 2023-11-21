VIDEO: Group of Marines Beat Up Thugs Outside an Austin, Texas Nightclub

NEW: Group of Marines get into a fight with a group of men outside the Voodoo Room nightclub in Austin, Texas.



Don't mess with the Marines.



The incident started when an angry woman snagged a phone and threw it into the street. (She was later smacked on accident by one of the… pic.twitter.com/Fr9VD8lHjw — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) November 19, 2023

A small group of thugs learned a painful lesson last night after picking a fight with members of the proud U.S. Marines. Now a video of the encounter has gone viral across social media.The footage shows plain-clothed individuals confronting the Marines outside of the Voodoo Room nightclub in Austin. After words are exchanged, one of the men decides to take a wild swing at a Marine, which instigates an all-out brawl.The military men knock down one thug after he lands three shots on a Marine. While he is on the ground, he experiences the full might of these Marines as they rain multiple blows on him.

