As we highlighted earlier, Joe Biden delivered an address Thursday night in front of a blood red set that looked like he was literally in hell, flanked by marines, while clenching his fists and yelling about all Americans who disagree with him being violent extremists who “thrive on chaos” in a ‘battle for the soul of America’.

Disgraced former FBI agent Andy McCabe says Biden didn’t go far enough threatening Republicans: “People would like to have seen a bit more references to accountability. There really wasn’t much talk about what we’re doing about those insurrectionists” pic.twitter.com/33f13ylDEG — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) September 2, 2022

But that wasn’t enough for some of his supporters.

Disgraced former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe, who obsessed over investigating non existent ‘Russian collusion’, appeared on CNN and suggested that Biden should have gone further during the speech.

“People would like to have seen a bit more references to accountability. There really wasn’t much talk about what we’re doing about those insurrectionists,” McCabe proclaimed.

What exactly is McCabe suggesting? Perhaps Public executions of Trump supporters to send a message?

Elsewhere during CNN programming, Don Lemon laughably stated that Biden’s speech was a great example of how he is unifying the nation.

“Can the unifying message be that some of what he’s saying is true because… a lot of folks would go, where’s the lie? I don’t see no lies detective,” Lemon declared.

READ MORE