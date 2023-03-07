Tucker Carlson has revealed never before seen footage that proves Officer Brian Sicknick was alive, healthy, and walking around on duty in the Capitol on Jan 6 after Democrats claimed he had been killed.

Tucker Carlson airs previously unseen footage from January 6 featuring police officer Brian Sicknick:



“They lied about the police officer they claim to revere. If they were willing to do that, then their dishonesty knew no limits.”



“Within hours of January 6, literally hours you began to hear that day described as a deadly insurrection and not described by one news outlet or one politician but in unison by all of them. Almost like it was coordinated a deadly insurrection. That’s how history may record January 6. But the tape that we reviewed from within the building on that day proves it was neither an insurrection nor deadly. Here it is,” Tucker said:

Tucker continued: “Brian Sicknick should not be reduced to a prop for the political ambitions of the Democratic Party. He was a human being the facts of his life matter, including how he died. To this day media accounts describe Sicknick as someone who was quote slain on January 6, the video we reviewed proves that is a lie. Here’s surveillance footage of Sicknick walking in the capitol after he was supposedly murdered by the mob outside. by all appearances Sicknick is healthy and vigorous.

“He’s wearing a helmet so it’s hard to imagine he was killed by a head injury. Whatever happened to Brian Sicknick was very obviously not the result of violence he suffered at the entrance to the Capitol. This tape overturns the single most powerful and politically useful lie. The Democrats have told us about January 6, and it was indeed a lie. The January 6 committee knew perfectly well that Brian Sicknick was walking normally through the Capitol after he was supposedly murdered by Trump supporters. And they know that because they saw this tape.

“We can be sure because the footage contains an electronic bookmark that is still archived in the Capitol’s computer system. That means that investigators working for the Democratic Party reviewed this tape, they saw it but they refused to release the tape to the public. Why? Because this tape would shatter the fraud they were perpetrating on the country because hiding the truth serve their political interest. They lied about the police officer they claimed to revere If they were willing to do that then their dishonesty knew no limits,” Carlson concluded.

