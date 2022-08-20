Spain’s severe drought has revealed an ancient stone circle located in a dam with low water levels.

The Dolmen of Guadalperal, also known as the “Spanish Stonehenge,” is believed to be 5,000 years old, NBC News reported Friday.

The structures are currently visible at the Valdecanas reservoir in Caceres province.

“It’s a surprise, it’s a rare opportunity to be able to access it,” according to archaeologist Enrique Cedillo of Madrid’s Complutense University, who is studying the structure.

Aerial video footage showed the stones erected in a huge circle. In the center were more upright stones clustered together:

The ancient structure consists of approximately 140 boulders, Smithsonian Magazine reported in 2019:

Likely used as both a temple and cemetery, the monument once featured menhirs, or tall upright stones, topped by horizontal slabs of stone to form an enclosed dolmen, which is a single-chambered tomb. An engraved menhir stood guard at the structure’s entrance, while a pebble wall later built around the dolmen cemented its status as a collective burial site.

