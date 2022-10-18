Anthony Fauci continued to pathetically attempt to rewrite history Sunday by declaring that schools closing and remaining closed during the pandemic was “nothing to do with” him.

Fauci made the comments during an interview with ABC’s This Week, with host Jon Karl asking him “Was it a mistake… to see schools closed as long as they were?”

KARL: “Was it a mistake… to see schools closed as long as they were?”



FAUCI: “I had nothing to do with it!”



Does the glorified gnome really think people don’t have the ability to research exactly what he’s been saying for nearly 3 years?pic.twitter.com/FlBPkL5Q2U — Suburban Black Man 🇺🇸 (@niceblackdude) October 16, 2022

Not only did Fauci refuse to take any blame for school closures, he claimed that he actively pushed for schools to stay open.

“I don’t want to use the word mistake, Jon, because if I do, it gets taken out of the context that you’re asking me the question on,” Fauci asserted, adding “I would say that what we should realize and have realized – that there will be deleterious collateral consequences when you do something like that.”

“You shouldn’t discount that it does afflict children, so it isn’t without consequences,” he continued, further claiming “If you go back – and I ask anybody to go back – over the number of times I’ve said ‘we gotta everything we can to keep the schools open,’ no one plays that clip,” Fauci said.

“They always come back and say, ‘Fauci was responsible for closing schools. I had nothing to do [with it],” he continued, proclaiming that he wasn’t the head of the school board.

READ MORE