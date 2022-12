A Los Angeles, California father was captured on home surveillance footage protecting his young daughter from a wild animal as it tried to drag her away from the family’s front yard.

KTLA talked with the father, Ariel Eliyahuo, who explained he’d gotten home from preschool and let his daughter out of the car when he heard a scream while he reached into the vehicle to grab a toy.

Ariel instantly darted around the car and shouted at a coyote who had his daughter’s leg in its mouth.