A ‘Pride’ event in Denver this past weekend that was advertised as ‘family friendly’ apparently featured nearly naked people gyrating around on stage and simulating oral sex while a ‘song’ played featuring the lyrics “how do you eat that dick?“

Here is the footage:

The “all ages family-friendly” Denver pride festival featured a performer singing about oral sex while another performer acted out a sex scene on stage.



They also invited a bunch of people on stage to twerk for the audience. pic.twitter.com/OtharDp3x4 June 26, 2023

The video is just one of many that show things wholly inappropriate for children to witness playing out at ‘Pride’ marches everywhere.