In another compelling appearance, Twitter owner Elon Musk provided a blinkered CNBC ‘journalist’ with an education on what is and what isn’t ‘misinformation’ or ‘conspiracy theory’.

The reporter David Faber said to Musk “Let’s talk a bit about your tweets. It comes up a lot, even today, it came up. You know, in anticipation of this meeting. You do some tweets that seem to be, or at least give support to, what some call conspiracy theories.”

Musk didn’t hold back in his response.

“Well, yes, but I mean, honestly, you know, some of these conspiracy theories have turned out to be true,” he replied.

“Which ones?” Faber asked.

“Well, like the Hunter Biden laptop,” Musk shot back, adding “that was a pretty big deal. There was Twitter, and others engaged in an act of suppression of information that was relevant to the public. That’s a terrible thing that happened. That’s election interference.”