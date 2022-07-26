A gay teacher who moonlights as a drag queen bragged about turning his high school classroom into a seedy night club on social media.

The teacher posted video of the school room transformation onto TikTok, as highlighted by @LibsofTikTok, making his classroom resemble more of a strip joint than a place of academic higher learning.

The teacher, who also goes by Miss Gina Tonic, has also posted images of him performing at a drag event.

Evidently this educator is more focused on turning their classroom into some kind of queer hookup spot rather than teaching students reading, writing and arithmetic, but it also serves as a great reminder of how transgressively woke public schools are becoming for allowing this in the first place.

