New York Post:

Surveillance video does not appear to show George Floyd, who died after being pinned down by Minneapolis cops, resisting arrest — which police had claimed — in the moments before the deadly encounter.

Floyd, who was black, can be seen on footage from a nearby restaurant Monday complying with cops as he’s led from a vehicle, CBS News reported.

With his hands cuffed behind his back, he appears to be ordered to sit on the ground, which he does, video shows.

The footage contradicts police accounts that Floyd “physically resisted officers” after he exited his vehicle.

Police said they were responding to a report of a “forgery in progress” and were advised that the man appeared to be under the influence.

