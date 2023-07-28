Video: Doddering Diane Feinstein Ordered To “Just Say Aye” During Vote By Aide

Diane Feinstein attempted to launch into a speech Thursday during a vote on the Senate floor, prompting one of her aides to order her to “just say aye”.

Term limits now. Sen. Feinstein can barely understand what’s going on. pic.twitter.com/CXYd7mYtED — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) July 27, 2023

Senators were voting on the Defense Appropriations Bill. When it came to Feinstein for her vote, she started to ramble on “I would like to support a yes vote on this,” adding “It provides $823 billion, an increase of $26 billion, for the Department of Defense, and it funds priorities–”

he was then cut off by an aide telling her “Just say ‘aye’.”

“Ok, aye!” Feinstein then stated.