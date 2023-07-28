Video: Doddering Diane Feinstein Ordered To “Just Say Aye” During Vote By Aide

Diane Feinstein attempted to launch into a speech Thursday during a vote on the Senate floor, prompting one of her aides to order her to “just say aye”.
Senators were voting on the Defense Appropriations Bill. When it came to Feinstein for her vote, she started to ramble on “I would like to support a yes vote on this,” adding “It provides $823 billion, an increase of $26 billion, for the Department of Defense, and it funds priorities–”
he was then cut off by an aide telling her “Just say ‘aye’.”
“Ok, aye!” Feinstein then stated.