Democratic strategist and MSNBC talking head Aisha C. Mills claimed Monday that Florida is “about to be a terrorist state” as far as black and LGBTQ+ people are concerned.

MSNBC guest says Florida is about to be a “terrorist state” for black people and lesbians. These people are legit insane: pic.twitter.com/JKNwX8kCYh — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) May 22, 2023

Mills made the comments during a Deadline appearance with host Nicolle Wallace.

The pair were responding to a publicity stunt ‘travel advisory‘ put out by NAACP which labels Florida as “openly hostile toward African Americans, people of color and LGBTQ+ individuals.”

It further claims that “The travel advisory comes in direct response to Governor Ron DeSantis’ aggressive attempts to erase Black history and to restrict diversity, equity, and inclusion programs in Florida schools.”