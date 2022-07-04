Far-left radical “Squad” member Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) was roundly booed and jeered by her own constituents at a concert in Minnesota over the weekend.

Omar appeared onstage at a concert for Somali singer Soldaan Seraar when the crowd began booing her nonstop.

Omar initially tried smiling through the jeers, but became visibly frustrated when the boos didn’t let up as she tried delivering some remarks.

People in the crowd chanted "Get out!" & shouted "Get the f*ck out of here!".

“On-on behalf…” she laughed nervously as the boos drowned her out.

“Okay okay okay okay okay, we don’t have all night!” she exclaimed to the audience before gesturing for the crowd to settle down.

Some in the crowd could be heard shouting “Get the fuck outta here!” and “Get out!” as Omar struggled to get a word in.

Poking fun at Omar’s previous comments about 9/11, the Twitter user who recorded the video quipped, “I don’t get what the hype about this is. All that happened was that some people did something.”

