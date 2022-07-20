Another pro-abortion activist called to ‘testify’ by Democrats in the House suggested Tuesday that it is better for minorities in America to be aborted than to be born and that she ‘owes her life’ to an abortion.

The House Energy and Commerce Oversight and Investigations panel heard from Renee Bracey Sherman, the founder and executive director of abortion ‘storytelling group’ We Testify.

Pro-abortion Democrat witness suggests it's better for minorities in America to be aborted than born. pic.twitter.com/29idep96aa — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 19, 2022

As such, GOP representatives were faced with another child like person up on the stand, speaking in a cringe inducing passive aggressive tone and clearly unable to control her emotions.

Bracey Sherman had even used a sharpie to scrawl the pronouns “SHE/HER” on the name plate provided to her by the house.

She told the panel that when she was 19 years old and pregnant she considered throwing herself down the stairs and drank “an unsafe amount of alcohol,” in the hope off achieving a miscarriage, which she admitted she counts as a “successful abortion”.

“That was when it [abortion] was legal in every state. Now, it is not [not true] and I know some will try the methods that I did,” she asserted.

