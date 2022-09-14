Democratic Congressman Tim Ryan sparked controversy Tuesday by referring to so called MAGA Republicans and declaring “We’ve gotta kill and confront that movement.”

Appearing on MSNBC, Ryan stated that America needs to “move out of this age of stupidity” and into an “age of reconciliation and reform.”

“How do we fix all of these broken systems?” Ryan posited, adding “Some of those answers will come from Republicans. Not the extremists that we’re dealing with every single day. We’ve gotta kill and confront that movement.”

Watch:

Tim Ryan: We have to “kill and confront that movement” of “extremist” Republicans. pic.twitter.com/ETITYgjGsj — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 13, 2022

Even if you accept that he’s speaking figuratively, that’s an extremely poor choice of words in light of Biden repeatedly declaring half the country as ‘extremists’.

Ryan’s comments come after Hillary Clinton compared “MAGA Americans” to Al Qaeda, on the anniversary of 9/11.

