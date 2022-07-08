Missouri representative Cori Bush declared Thursday that not forcing taxpayers to fund abortions throughout America is “racist”.

Bush, who like to call pregnant women “birthing persons,” railed against the Hyde amendment during a press conference, declaring that it is “racist, draconian, and discriminatory” for the federal government not to use tax dollars to fund abortion.

Flanked by masked attendants, Bush stated that “The House is ready to finally repeal the Hyde amendment,” and that “the Senate must step up.”

Watch:

Democrat Rep. Cori Bush says it’s “racist, draconian, discriminatory” to not force taxpayers to fund abortion. pic.twitter.com/24StIw5vUB — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 7, 2022

Bush went on to state that there should be ‘discussions’ over the potential use of National Parks for federal abortion centres, a notion that extreme leftist Democrats keep pushing, but that the White House has seemingly dismissed.

As we previously noted, the likes of Elizabeth Warren and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez have called for the Biden administration to immediately implement federal abortion services, with Warren suggesting tents could be erected in national parks.

