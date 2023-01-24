Democratic Representative Sheila Jackson Lee suggested Monday that Tucker Carlson could be the first to be prosecuted under legislation she has introduced that would see any white person talking about ‘replacement theory’ be criminalized.

As previously noted, the legislation, known as The Leading Against White Supremacy Act of 2023, would categorise any speech that is found to have “inspired” a racially motivated crime as a ‘hate crime’.

The draconian law would effectively make an individual responsible for someone else’s crime if prosecutors were able to successfully argue that their political rhetoric was a motivating factor.

The bill also targets speech that “vilifies or is otherwise directed against any non-white person or group” on social media.

If such content is “read, heard, or viewed by a person who engaged in the planning, development, preparation or perpetration of a white supremacy inspired hate crime,” even if misinterpreted, the creator of such content is guilty of conspiracy.