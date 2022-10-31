Appearing on CBS’ Face The Nation Sunday, Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee Chair Sean Patrick Maloney defended Hillary Clinton’s baseless assertion that ‘right wing extremists’ are plotting to steal the next Presidential election.

DCCC Chair Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney says "of course" Democrats "will accept the outcome of the elections. Always have, always will."



That's just not true — Democrats have been denying election results for decades. pic.twitter.com/yeu6cHfulq — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) October 30, 2022

As we highlighted last week, Hillary claimed that “Right-wing extremists already have a plan to literally steal the next presidential election, and they’re not making a secret of it,” adding that the “Right-wing controlled Supreme Court may be poised to rule on giving state legislatures the power to overturn presidential elections.”

“Just think, if that happens, the 2024 presidential election could be decided not by the popular vote or even the anachronistic Electoral College but by state legislatures, many of them Republican-controlled,” Clinton proclaimed.

When the CBS host asked Maloney if he agreed that Clinton’s comments are “not helpful in the current environment,” he responded that although he doesn’t understand what Clinton means “it’s perfectly legitimate for both parties to make sure that voting is fair, that there’s no fraud.”

“That’s all run of the mill stuff,” Maloney claimed.

“Let’s not pretend for a minute that both sides have the same amount of accountability for the loss of confidence in our elections,” Maloney went on to state, adding that “One side has been out there for a couple of years now, doing everything they can to pretend Joe Biden didn’t win fair and square, when he did.”

