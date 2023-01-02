Videos circulating social media show a cruise line headed for the Bahamas picking up a boatload of stranded migrants on their way to the U.S.

Journalist Angela Van Der Pluym said she was enjoying her cruise with Virgin Voyages when the ship happened upon boatloads of “refugees.”

“While on my Virgin Voyages cruise, we were forced to stop and pick up random refugees because of ‘maritime law,’” she tweeted Saturday, including several videos of the migrant boat docked alongside the cruise ship.

Van Der Pluym went on to claim that the migrants will now “enjoy a free cruise” to America by way of the Bahamas.

“So, now they will enjoy a free cruise to the Bahamas and back to good ol’ Florida. Aka America,” she added.

Maritime law states that mariners are required to help distressed boaters at sea, according to the International Maritime Organization.

“The IMO explicitly states this requirement in its International Convention for the Safety of Life at Sea: ‘A master of a ship at sea, which is in a position to be able to provide assistance on receiving a signal from any source that persons are in distress at sea, is bound to proceed with all speed to their assistance,’” according to SeaLaw.com.