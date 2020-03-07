ZeroHedge / WIBW Rocklin CA:

Police in the Sacramento suburb of Rocklin, California ordered residents on one residential street to stay inside their homes as officers in protective gear patrolled the area as a sheriff’s helicopter circled overhead, according to WIBW.

The reason? A man who became California’s first coronavirus victim lived on the block.

Residents were kept in the dark until after they were allowed to leave their homes, according to the report, and County health officials declined to answer reporters’ questions.

