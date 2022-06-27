CNN’s Jake Tapper acted shocked when British Prime Minster Boris Johnson refused to agree that U.S. “democracy is on life support,” with Johnson instead insisting that America is actually “a shining city on a hill.”

In the interview from the G7 gathering aired Sunday, Tapper stated “When I talk to friends in Canada, the U.K., Australia and elsewhere, people express concern about the United States.”

"I think that reports of the death of democracy in the United States are grossly, grossly exaggerated."



British Prime Minister @BorisJohnson tells CNN's @jaketapper why he is not concerned about the state of US democracy. @CNNSotu #CNNSOTU pic.twitter.com/ovRc8Tt41O — CNN (@CNN) June 26, 2022

The host continued, “in terms of our ability and our institutions to thrive and continue, after what happened with the election of 2020… They’re worried that democracy is on life support in the United States.”

Tapper ignored the fact that Australia has been subject to scores of government lockdowns and severe health restrictions for going on three years, and Canada is led by Justin Trudeau who recently attempted to restrict protest and dispatched goon squads to physically assault freedom convoys, which he described as hateful and racist.

“Are you worried at all?” Tapper asked prompting Johnson, who was born in New York, to quickly reply “No.”

“I want to say this to the people of the United States. I’m not,” Johnson further noted, explaining “I think that — I just get back to the — what I have been trying to say to you throughout this interview. I think that reports of the death of democracy in the United States are grossly, grossly exaggerated.”

